Men’s Curling Standings – January 7

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|GP
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|1
|7
|8
|FAHRER, Tom
|2
|6
|8
|TERRIS, Tom
|3
|5
|7
|RODY Ron
|4
|4
|8
|McCOY, Joe
|5
|3
|8
|MITRIKAS, Erik
|5
|3
|8
|BUMSTEAD, Aaron
|7
|2
|7
|TERRIS, Travis – ESC
|8
|1
|8
Note: ESC = Ecole St. Joseph Skip Travis Terris201
Monday, January 13th Game Schedule
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|Fahrer
|Leschishin
|Terris
|McCoy
|Mitrikas
|ESC
|Rody
|Bumstead
