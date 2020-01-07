Breaking News

Men’s Curling Standings – January 7

Post Views: 55
Team Rank Wins GP
LESCHISHIN, Mark 1 7 8
FAHRER, Tom 2 6 8
TERRIS, Tom 3 5 7
RODY Ron 4 4 8
McCOY, Joe 5 3 8
MITRIKAS, Erik 5 3 8
BUMSTEAD, Aaron 7 2 7
TERRIS, Travis – ESC 8 1 8

Note: ESC = Ecole St. Joseph Skip Travis Terris201

Monday, January 13th Game Schedule

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
Fahrer Leschishin Terris McCoy
Mitrikas ESC Rody Bumstead

This Media Release

This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Stockton, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]

Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*