SE OPP Chapleau – Charge Chapleau man with Operation while impaired

On December 13, 2019, at approximately 10:30 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a complaint of a possible impaired driver in Chapleau, Ontario.

Police located the vehicle at approximately 11:05 p.m. and performed a traffic stop. During the conversation with police, the odour of alcohol was detected emanating from the driver’s breath. The driver subsequently failed a roadside test with an Approved Screening Device (ASD) and was placed under arrest. Further testing was performed at the Chapleau OPP Detachment.

As a result of the investigation, David BOUCHER, a 35-year-old person, from Chapleau, Ontario, was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The driver was issued a 90-day Automatic Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on February 10, 2019, in Chapleau, Ontario.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is safe to consume and then drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.