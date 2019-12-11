Happenings at Wawa First United Church – December 11

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church at 705-856-2926.

THANK YOU very much to everyone who helped in so many ways before, during & after the U.C.W. Christmas Bazaar & Luncheon.

The Christmas Star of Lights is now shining above the front door of the Church during the Advent Season. It is not too late if you would like a bulb in memory of someone or to celebrate an event. The cost is $5.00 a bulb. Please contact Maria R. 705-856-2861.

It is time to renew your magazine subscription to Broadview/Observer for $25.00/year Please make cheques payable to First United Church & give to Kaireen Morrison.

Dec. 14 – Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3:00 p.m.

Dec. 24 – Family Christmas Eve Service – 7:30 p.m.

With you beside us, Loving God, we have nothing to fear!