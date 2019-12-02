Breaking News

Thunder Bay OPP investigate motor vehicle/pedestrian collision

On November 30, 2019, at approximately 6:10 a.m., officers from the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), as well as Superior North Emergency Medical Service (EMS) responded to a report of a motor vehicle / pedestrian collision on Highway 11/17 between Balsam Street and Red River Road.

 

The driver of a tractor trailer was east bound on Highway 11/17 when the driver struck a pedestrian walking along the highway.

 

The pedestrian has been transported to hospital by ambulance with life threatening injuries.

 

OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) are conducting the investigation with the assistance from Thunder Bay Police Sevice officers who are utilizing an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV-drone).            More information will be provided as it becomes available as the investigation is continuing.

Police are asking anyone that may have witnessed the collision, observed a pedestrian walking in the area earlier this date or if you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

