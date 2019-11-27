The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church (705-856-2926.
The Christmas Star of Lights will again light up the front of the Church during the Advent Season. If you would like a bulb in memory of someone or to celebrate an event the cost is $5.00 a bulb. Please contact Maria R. at 705-856-2861.
Sat. Nov. 30 Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3 p.m.
Sun. Dec. 01 The Sacrament of Holy Communion will be celebrated.
The 1st Sunday in Advent (Latin for coming)
Mon. Dec. 02 U.C.W. Lady Dunn Health Centre
6:15 p.m. Come & join us for Christmas Carols.
Residents of the Long Term Care are especially WELCOME
Sat. Dec. 07 U.C.W. Christmas Bazaar & Luncheon – Church Basement – 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m
Donations to the Baking, Knitting, Sewing, Crafts & Candy Tables would be VERY WELCOME
May God’s blessing be with us all. Amen.
This Media Release
This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Happenings at Wawa First United – November 27 - November 27, 2019
- There will be a test! - November 27, 2019
- Winter Storm Warning - November 27, 2019