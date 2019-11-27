Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United – November 27

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church.  Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m.  If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church (705-856-2926.
The Christmas Star of Lights will again light up the front of the Church during the Advent Season. If you would like a bulb in memory of someone or to celebrate an event the cost is $5.00 a bulb. Please contact Maria R. at  705-856-2861.
Sat.     Nov.  30    Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3 p.m.
Sun.    Dec.  01    The Sacrament of Holy Communion will be celebrated.
                               The 1st Sunday in Advent (Latin for coming)
Mon.  Dec. 02       U.C.W.  Lady Dunn Health Centre
                              6:15 p.m.  Come & join us for Christmas Carols.
                              Residents of the Long Term Care are especially WELCOME
Sat.    Dec. 07       U.C.W.  Christmas Bazaar & Luncheon – Church Basement – 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m
                                 Donations to the Baking, Knitting, Sewing, Crafts & Candy Tables would be VERY WELCOME
May God’s blessing be with us all.  Amen.

