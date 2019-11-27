Happenings at Wawa First United – November 27

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church (705-856-2926.

The Christmas Star of Lights will again light up the front of the Church during the Advent Season. If you would like a bulb in memory of someone or to celebrate an event the cost is $5.00 a bulb. Please contact Maria R. at 705-856-2861.

Sat. Nov. 30 Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 01 The Sacrament of Holy Communion will be celebrated.

The 1st Sunday in Advent (Latin for coming)

Mon. Dec. 02 U.C.W. Lady Dunn Health Centre

6:15 p.m. Come & join us for Christmas Carols.

Residents of the Long Term Care are especially WELCOME

Sat. Dec. 07 U.C.W. Christmas Bazaar & Luncheon – Church Basement – 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m

Donations to the Baking, Knitting, Sewing, Crafts & Candy Tables would be VERY WELCOME

May God’s blessing be with us all. Amen.