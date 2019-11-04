SJD is the Place to be – Halloween!

2019 - SJD Halloween

Sir James Dunn Public School is very fortunate to have a group of dedicated teachers and students who like to make a difference in their school. Halloween Day was no exception. The Spirit Club student members – Jacob, Drayden, Holden, Ezekiel, and Gabriel along with teachers Mrs. McKenzie, Mrs. Farand and Ms. Portis worked very hard to organize the Annual Halloween Extravaganza.

The day started with the Annual Fashion Show and the costumes were nothing but amazing! Mr. Poldmaa has also started a new tradition at SJD – share your spooky laugh. They were spooktacular! The students then rotated through several Halloween stations. The Grade 7/8’s yet again, did a wonderful job on transforming their classroom into their version of a haunted house – the Jamestown Asylum. It is probably one of the most favourite Halloween events. The Bake Sale was filled with so many creative, sweet and yummy treats. The Spirit Club thanks all of the SJD families for their donations of baked goodies. The students also enjoyed several games such as Pin the Bow On the Skeleton, Witches Hat Ring Toss, and Bean Bag Pumpkin Toss. Mrs. Johnson’s scary Halloween stories did not disappoint and we thank her for volunteering her time to do this.

New this year was SJD’s participation in the We Scare Hunger Campaign. The Spirit Club student members did an amazing job encouraging everyone at SJD to bring in a canned item for this campaign. They made announcements, visited classrooms daily, collected, tallied and organized all of the food items. We were excited to present Ms. Danette Mathias and Mrs. Lonna Rilley from Northern Lights Ford with our collection. And, for all of the students hard work and effort, the school decided to have a movie and popcorn afternoon.

SJD is the place to be!