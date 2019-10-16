Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United – October 16

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church.  Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m.  If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church (705-856-2926).
Sat.      Oct.   19      Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3 p.m.
Thurs.  Oct. 17 – 21  Thrift Shop
                                    Thurs.    Oct.   17   5 – 9
                                    Fri.     Oct.   18  1 – 4 & 5:30- 8:30
                                    Sat.     Oct.     9 – 4
                                    Mon.   Oct.     9 – 8 *Please NOTE Time *
Sorting takes place at 9:00 a.m. every Tues. – ALL Help is greatly appreciated.
Sun.     Oct 20           Trinity United Church – Chapleau will join us for Morning Worship
Sun.     Oct.   27         The Blessing Tour – Inspiring songs of Grace, Gratitude & Faithfulness.
                                      7:00 p.m.- Freewill Offering
