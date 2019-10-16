Happenings at Wawa First United – October 16

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church (705-856-2926).

Sat. Oct. 19 Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3 p.m.

Thurs. Oct. 17 – 21 Thrift Shop

Thurs. Oct. 17 5 – 9

Fri. Oct. 18 1 – 4 & 5:30- 8:30

Sat. Oct. 9 – 4

Mon. Oct. 9 – 8 *Please NOTE Time *

Sorting takes place at 9:00 a.m. every Tues. – ALL Help is greatly appreciated.

Sun. Oct 20 Trinity United Church – Chapleau will join us for Morning Worship

Sun. Oct. 27 The Blessing Tour – Inspiring songs of Grace, Gratitude & Faithfulness.

7:00 p.m.- Freewill Offering

Loving God, we know you are with us in all things.