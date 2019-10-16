The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church (705-856-2926).
Sat. Oct. 19 Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3 p.m.
Thurs. Oct. 17 – 21 Thrift Shop
Thurs. Oct. 17 5 – 9
Fri. Oct. 18 1 – 4 & 5:30- 8:30
Sat. Oct. 9 – 4
Mon. Oct. 9 – 8 *Please NOTE Time *
Sorting takes place at 9:00 a.m. every Tues. – ALL Help is greatly appreciated.
Sun. Oct 20 Trinity United Church – Chapleau will join us for Morning Worship
Sun. Oct. 27 The Blessing Tour – Inspiring songs of Grace, Gratitude & Faithfulness.
7:00 p.m.- Freewill Offering
Loving God, we know you are with us in all things.
This Media Release
This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- OSSTF/FEESO to conduct strike vote - October 16, 2019
- Happenings at Wawa First United – October 16 - October 16, 2019
- Harte Gold Announces Board Appointments - October 16, 2019