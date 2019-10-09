Happenings at Wawa First United Church – October 9

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church (705) 856-2926.

Last Sunday Oct. 6th our Congregation visited Trinity United Church in Chapleau & joined the Worship Hub with Churches from Trinity United Church (Thunder Bay), Grace United (Nipigon) and Broadway United (also Thunder Bay). So we were 5 congregations worshiping together out of 4 locations and this was very appropriate on Worldwide Communion Sunday.

Sat. Oct. 19 Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3 p.m.

Thurs. Oct. 17 – 21 Thrift Shop, sorting takes place at 9:00 a.m. every Tues. – ALL help is greatly appreciated.

Sun. Oct. 27 The Blessing Tour – Inspiring songs of Grace, Gratitude & Faithfulness. 7:00 p.m.- Freewill Offering

Remember that God is with us and the Good News of Jesus is ours to share.