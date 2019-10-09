The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church (705) 856-2926.
Last Sunday Oct. 6th our Congregation visited Trinity United Church in Chapleau & joined the Worship Hub with Churches from Trinity United Church (Thunder Bay), Grace United (Nipigon) and Broadway United (also Thunder Bay). So we were 5 congregations worshiping together out of 4 locations and this was very appropriate on Worldwide Communion Sunday.
Sat. Oct. 19 Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3 p.m.
Thurs. Oct. 17 – 21 Thrift Shop, sorting takes place at 9:00 a.m. every Tues. – ALL help is greatly appreciated.
Sun. Oct. 27 The Blessing Tour – Inspiring songs of Grace, Gratitude & Faithfulness. 7:00 p.m.- Freewill Offering
Remember that God is with us and the Good News of Jesus is ours to share.
This Media Release
This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- À l’école Saint-Joseph, la francophonie c’est l’affaire de tout le monde! - October 9, 2019
- At École Saint-Joseph, the Francophonie is everyone’s business! - October 9, 2019
- Happenings at Wawa First United Church – October 9 - October 9, 2019