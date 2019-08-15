Chapleau OPP Charge person with Assault

On August 12, 2019, at approximately 5:50 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a residence in Chapleau, Ontario.

As a result of the investigation, Alison PANAMICK, a 32-year-old person, from Chapleau, Ontario, was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was released from custody and is to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on October 10, 2019, in Chapleau, Ontario.