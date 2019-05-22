Breaking News

Happenings at First United Church – May 22

Post Views: 13
The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church.  Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m.  If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.
Sun.    May  19   Rev. Eun-Joo Park from St. Andrews U.C. in S.S.M led Morning Worship.
                             .
Sat.     May    25    Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3:00 p.m.
Advance Notice:
Mon.    June   03   U.C.W. at Kaireen’s Cottage
Thurs.  June  13    Worship Committee – 2:00 p.m.
You are beloved of God and God’s care will always surround you.

This Media Release

This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]

Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*