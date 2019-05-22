Happenings at First United Church – May 22

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.
Sun. May 19 Rev. Eun-Joo Park from St. Andrews U.C. in S.S.M led Morning Worship.
.
Sat. May 25 Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3:00 p.m.
Advance Notice:
Mon. June 03 U.C.W. at Kaireen’s Cottage
Thurs. June 13 Worship Committee – 2:00 p.m.
You are beloved of God and God’s care will always surround you.
