From the Branch – April 17

Things have been very busy at Branch 429 over the past month.

First and foremost with the extremely generous anonymous donation our Lift for the Legion campaign has reached it’s goal. We wish to thank each & every donor for their support for our project. This is a true community endeavour that will benefit everyone. We have contacted our architect to begin the planning process in order to get this project underway as soon as possible.

Craig Spooner was the successful bidder for the autographed Johnny Bower Hockey Jersey. Thank you to Tom Warren for the donation.

Matthew Hart assisted us with the campaign providing assistance in many ways. Thank you to Russell Reid and Lisa Weaver from the Wawa Regional Employment Help Centre for making this possible. Also a big Thanks to Matt for everything he did – painting, cooking , letter writing, phone calls, etc – we really appreciated it all.

From all of us at Branch 429 wishing everyone a Happy Easter and to all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes you are in our prayers and we wish you well.