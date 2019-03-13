Happenings at Wawa First United – March 13

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please
leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.
Thurs. Mar. 14 Worship Committee – 2 p.m.
Sun. Mar. 17 Official Board Meeting – 1 p.m.
Sat. Mar. 23 Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3 p.m.
As we travel this Lenten pathway, we journey together, a community of faith.
