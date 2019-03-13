Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United – March 13

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church.  Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m.  If anyone has a question or concern please
leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.
Thurs.   Mar.  14    Worship Committee – 2 p.m.
Sun.       Mar.  17   Official Board Meeting – 1 p.m.
Sat.        Mar.   23   Prayer Shawl Ministry  – 3 p.m.
As we travel this Lenten pathway, we journey together, a community of faith.

