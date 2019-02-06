Between the Covers – February 6

NEW BOOKS ON THE 7 DAY SHELF this week are; “Out of the Dark” by Gregg Hurwitz, “The Lost Girls of Paris” by Pam Jenoff, “The Suspect” by Fiona Barton and “A Dangerous Game” by Heather Graham. Come on in and check out all of the great reads on the 7 Day Shelf!!

STAFF PICKS FOR THE MONTH OF JANUARY ARE; “The Little Old Lady Who Broke All the Rules”, “Day Into Night” by Dave Hugelschaffer, “The Impossible Dead” by Ian Rankin and this week’s feature is “The Late Show” by Michael Connelly (from book jacket). “Renée Ballard works the night shift in Hollywood, beginning many investigations but finishing none as each morning she turns her cases over to day shift detectives. A once up-and-coming detective, she’s been given this beat as punishment after filing a sexual harassment complaint against a supervisor.

But one night she catches two cases she doesn’t want to part with: the brutal beating of a prostitute left for dead in a parking lot and the killing of a young woman in a nightclub shooting. Ballard is determined not to give up at dawn. Against orders and her own partner’s wishes, she works both cases by day while maintaining her shift by night. As the cases entwine they pull her closer to her own demons and the reason she won’t give up her job no matter what the department throws at her.”

AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM is well under way but we always welcome new participants!! This is open to children up to the age of 13. Children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult. We have Story and Craft Club on Tuesday, Clay Club on Wednesday, Drawing Club on Thursday and Game Club on Friday and the program runs from 3:30 – 4:30 pm. For more information call Suzie at the circulation desk at 705-856-2244 ext 290. Please remember the After School Program is free of charge!

SLEEPY TIME STORY TIME: Our next Sleepy Time Story Time will be held on February 21st, 2019 starting at 5:30pm. Together we will read a great story, do a fun craft and eat a tasty snack! Parents are asked to come with their children. Our story for Sleepy Time Story Time will be “Henry Holton take the ice” by Sandra Bradley. This is a free program that promotes reading and literacy. Come on out to the library and enjoy the fun!

VISIT AT SUPERIOR CHILDREN’S CENTRE: the Wawa Public Library was invited to read to the children at Superior Children’s Centre on Monday, January 28th. We read “The Big Box of Shapes” by Wiley Blevins, “Colours All Around” also by Wiley Blevins and “The Twelve Days of Winter” by Deborah Lee Rose. It looks like both Lise and the kids had a good time!!

CAFÉ CAUSERIE: The Wawa Public Library was invited to do a presentation at Café Causerie on January 22nd, 2019. Mme. Lise Gagne, on behalf of the Wawa Public Library spoke of all the services that the library has to offer our French speaking community. It was a nice, cozy conversation with a lot of questions and discussion.

The Wawa Public Library next monthly Board Meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 20th, 2019 at the Wawa Public Library beginning at 7:00pm. All are welcome to attend!

NEWSPAPERS: The Wawa Public Library receives weekly publication of the Algoma News as well as the Sault Star on a daily basis (no paper Sunday and Monday). This is another great reason to stop in and check out the Wawa Public Library. Please note that in order to avoid putting old newspapers in the landfill; we have a have a stack available for anyone who may need them for craft material, packing or for their woodstoves.

DONATIONS: The Wawa Public Library welcomes the donation of gently used DVDs and books! What we don’t catalogue we put in our books sale. Thank you in advance for supporting the library!