Between the Covers – April 15

Join us on Thursday, April 23rd for a Gospel Music Night Sing-a-long! Members of local Church choirs will be here to lead us in song! This promises to be a night of uplifting music and togetherness! We will be singing those wonderful hymns, like Amazing Grace and How Great Thou Art and much more! Everyone is welcome!

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf this week are “Trust No One” by James Rollins, “The Crossroads” by C.J. Box, “The Devil’s Bible” by Steve Berry and “William and Catherine the Mornarchy’s New Era: The Inside Story” by Russell Myers.

En Français, nous avons “Apprivoiser l’argent” by Marianne Spear.

Staff Pick of the Week is “Here One Moment” by Liane Moriarty. Goodreads rating 4.38

If you knew your future, would you try to fight fate?

Aside from a delay, there will be no problems. The flight will be smooth, it will land safely. Everyone who gets on the plane will get off. But almost all of them will be forever changed.

Because on this ordinary, short, domestic flight, something extraordinary happens. People learn how and when they are going to die. For some, their death is far in the future—age 103!—and they laugh. But for six passengers, their predicted deaths are not far away at all.

How do they know this? There were ostensibly more interesting people on the flight (the bride and groom, the jittery, possibly famous woman, the giant Hemsworth-esque guy who looks like an off-duty superhero, the frazzled, gorgeous flight attendant) but none would become as famous as “The Death Lady.”

Not a single passenger or crew member will later recall noticing her board the plane. She wasn’t exceptionally old or young, rude or polite. She wasn’t drunk or nervous or pregnant. Her appearance and demeanor were unremarkable. But what she did on that flight was truly remarkable.

A few months later, one passenger dies exactly as she predicted. Then two more passengers die, again, as she said they would. Soon no one is thinking this is simply an entertaining story at a cocktail party.

If you were told you only had a certain amount of time left to live, would you do things differently? Would you try to dodge your destiny?

Senior’s Corner: Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are knitting for the Wawa Area Victims Unit. We are hoping to fill up the box with blankets, hats, mittens, and socks; anything that might keep you warm if you are stranded. Our Knitting Connections group continues to be very active!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information, please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext. 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

If seniors are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.

Free with your Library Card: