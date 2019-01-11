SE OPP – December Statistics

During the month of December 2018, the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to approximately 523 calls for service. Some of those calls included the following:
- 10 violence related incidents
- 11 property related occurrences
- seven drug related cases
- 18 motor vehicle collisions
- one impaired by alcohol incident
- one 7-day warn range suspension
- 140 “Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere” (RIDE) checkpoints
Officers have also patrolled our communities and highways to ensure road safety and conducted traffic enforcement throughout the Superior East Detachment area.
The OPP would like to remind the public that when travelling on Ontario roads to please leave yourself plenty of time, drive carefully and arrive at your destination safely.