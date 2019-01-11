SE OPP – Festive Ride Statistics

The Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has conducted 190 hours of Festive RIDE “Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere” during this year’s annual campaign. The campaign started November 23, 2018 and ran through to January 2, 2019.

During this year’s campaign, officers have issued:

one impaired by alcohol charge

one breath refusal charge

one 7-day warn range suspension

one suspended driving charge

four Highway Traffic Act (HTA) charges

The Festive RIDE Campaign is one of the OPP’s most important traffic safety initiatives. The OPP will continue the R.I.D.E. spot checks throughout the year in all detachment areas. All drivers are reminded to drive safe and stay sober. If you plan on consuming alcoholic beverages or cannabis, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi, or stay overnight.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is safe to consume and then drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.