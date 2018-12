An Advent Retreat is planned for Monday, December 17th – Wednesday, December 19th, beginning at 7:00 p.m. each evening. The retreat will be approximately 45 minutes long each evening. All are welcome!

Christmas Eve Masses will be at 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. The 5:00 p.m. is traditionally the Children’s Mass with a dramatization of the Christmas story by the children.

The Christmas Day Mass will be at 9:00 a.m.