Bishop of SSM – Catholic Parishes in SSM Diocese Can Reopen

The Bishop of the Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie, Marcel Damphousse has released a statement regarding the reopening of Catholic Churches in the Diocese:

Following Premier Doug Ford’s announcement on June 8, 2020, allowing places of Worship to resume their religious services,

all the Catholic Parishes of the Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie will reopen their churches and resume Eucharistic Celebrations, as of June 20 – 21, 2020 once all the measures have been taken to ensure the safety of parishioners.

Anyone wishing to attend Mass must first communicate with their parish in order to receive the necessary instructions to be taken and number of available places.

In the Wawa-news immediate reading area this includes St. Monica’s Parish, Wawa; Église de Sainte-Cécile, Dubreuilville; and Church of St. Basil in White River.