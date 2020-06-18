St. Monica’s to resume Mass this weekend – Safety Guidelines in Place

St. Monica’s Church is welcoming parishioners back to weekend mass. The church will be open for Mass:

Saturday – June 20, 7:00 PM

Sunday – June 21, 9:00 AM

Parishioners are asked to follow these general guidelines, they have been established to safeguard you and the community.

If you feel sick or have elevated temperature, cough or other symptoms you are asked to refrain from attending the Mass. If you are sick or health/age compromised, you are not obligated to attend church.