What’s New at St. Monica’s – June 11

Since mid March our lives have changed drastically – Pandemic / Social Distancing / Quarantining. Changes have also come to St. Monica’s Parish, with the Church being closed mid-March.

Earlier this week the Provincial Government announced that Churches and other venues could open by this Friday. However, COVID is still around even if we have not been directly affected in Wawa. The disease is easily transmitted so social distancing and hand washing are the norm today.

Churches in the Diocese have been granted permission to open their doors on the June 20 – 21 weekend. An Ad Hoc Committee within the Ontario Catholic Churches have prepared a 52-page Guideline. All churches must have a prepared plan and equipment to meet the guidelines. Locally, procedures are being developed and hopefully the church will be open to parishioners by the June 20th weekend.

Some key rules include the use of hand sanitizers, wearing of masks, maximum attendees equal to 30% of rated capacity with social distancing rules being followed. There are other guidelines that will be enforced to safeguard parishioners and the community. The local safeguards will be made public to parishioners before the reopening.

On a second front, The Reverend Marcel Damphousse, Bishop of the Diocese has been transferred to Ottawa as the Coadjutor Archbishop of Ottawa-Cornwall, effective June 16, 2020. We all wish the Bishop all of the best in his new role and thank him for his service and support to Wawa and the parishes within the Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie.

Father Michael Asorgoe, Priest Parish of St. Monica