Credit Card Thief caught in Elliot Lake

On November 26, 2018, members of the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a male in relation to a credit card theft from a bank machine in the City of Elliot Lake, Ontario.

The complainant reported their credit card got stuck in the bank machine while trying to make an earlier transaction. The card was later stolen by the next person to use the machine and then fraudulently used at numerous retail locations around town. Video surveillance from the stores and bank were viewed by police who recognized the person using the card.

After police investigation the male responsible was located and arrested. Carl BURGER, 52 years of age, from Elliot Lake, Ontario was charged with:

Theft Under $5000, contrary to section 334(b) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake, Ontario on January 8, 2019.