East Algoma OPP – Impaired Charges Made after Collision

On July 11, 2020 at approximately 7:50 p.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) members responded to a vehicle crash on Highway 639, north of Elliot Lake.

The complainant reported following a pick-up truck which was swerving all over the road, nearly causing collisions with other vehicles, until it eventually crashed into the ditch. Police attended and spoke to the driver. A strong odour of alcoholic beverage was detected emanating from the driver’s breath. As a result, the driver was arrested, driver’s license suspended, and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

Alyssa MACDONALD, 32 years of age, from Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Operation while Impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC,

Dangerous Operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the CC.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake, Ontario on August 4, 2020.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.