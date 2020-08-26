Breaking News

Elliot Lake Seize Drugs & other Stuff

On August 25, 2020, shortly after 3:00 p.m., members from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) and the East Algoma OPP Crime Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence on Hirshhorn Avenue in the City of Elliot Lake.

 

Officers seized over seven grams of suspected crack cocaine and over seven individual packages of 0.1 grams of fentanyl, over $200 in Canadian currency, a cell phone and drug paraphernalia. (No photos available).

 

The estimated street value of the drugs seized is over $2,000.

 

As a result of the investigation, William NEIL, age 63 of Elliot Lake was charged with:

  • Possession of Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA);
  • Possession of Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-Crack Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA;
  • Possession of Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking- Other Drugs, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA; and with
  • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on November 3, 2020.

Ontario Provincial Police
