Corporate Planning Meeting Tonight – November 20

The last Corporate Planning Meeting for Council of 2014/18 will be held tonight, Tuesday, November 20, 2018 in Council Chambers at 6:00 p.m.
Agenda
- CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT
- REVIEW OF ADDENDUM & APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- Approval of Agenda
- ANNOUNCEMENTS / DEPUTATIONS
- DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF
- APPROVAL OF MINUTES
- Approval of Minutes – Corporate Planning Committee Meeting, Tuesday, October 16, 2018
- OLD BUSINESS
- NEW BUSINESS
- Call for Nominations – 2019-2023 ROMA Board of Directors
- Northeast Superior Regional Broaband Network Collaboration Agreement
- CS 2018-14: Report for the Month of October, 2018
- Licence to Occupy – Gilmartin Funeral Home
- AP 2018-13 – Report for the Month of October, 2018
- JM 2018-08: Report for the Month of October, 2018
- Draft Cemetery By-Law
- IN-CAMERA SESSION
- Moving onto “In-Camera Session”
- Personal Issue (1 Item): Staffing Update – personal matters about an identifiable individual (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (b))
- Legal Issue (1 Item): Tourism Initiatives – advice that is subject to solicitor client privilege, including communications necessary for that purpose (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (f))
- NEXT MEETING DATE
- MEETING CLOSE
- Close of Meeting