Corporate Planning Meeting Tonight – November 20

The last Corporate Planning Meeting for Council of 2014/18 will be held tonight, Tuesday, November 20, 2018 in Council Chambers at 6:00 p.m.

Agenda

  1. CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT
  2. REVIEW OF ADDENDUM & APPROVAL OF AGENDA
    1. Approval of Agenda
  1. ANNOUNCEMENTS / DEPUTATIONS
  2. DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF
  3. APPROVAL OF MINUTES
    1. Approval of Minutes – Corporate Planning Committee Meeting, Tuesday, October 16, 2018
  1. OLD BUSINESS
  2. NEW BUSINESS
    1. Call for Nominations – 2019-2023 ROMA Board of Directors
    2. Northeast Superior Regional Broaband Network Collaboration Agreement
    3. CS 2018-14: Report for the Month of October, 2018
    4. Licence to Occupy – Gilmartin Funeral Home
    5. AP 2018-13 – Report for the Month of October, 2018
    6. JM 2018-08: Report for the Month of October, 2018
    7. Draft Cemetery By-Law
  3. IN-CAMERA SESSION
    1. Moving onto “In-Camera Session”
    2. Personal Issue (1 Item): Staffing Update – personal matters about an identifiable individual (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (b))
    3. Legal Issue (1 Item): Tourism Initiatives – advice that is subject to solicitor client privilege, including communications necessary for that purpose (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (f))
  4. NEXT MEETING DATE
  5. MEETING CLOSE
    1. Close of Meeting

