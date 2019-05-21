Policy Committee Meeting & Regular Council Meeting Tonight – May 21

Council will hold two meetings a Policy Committee Meeting and a Regular Council Meeting starting at 6:30 p.m.

Policy Committee Meeting Agenda

(1) CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT

(2) REVIEW OF ADDENDUM / APPROVAL OF AGENDA

2.1 Approval of Agenda

(3) ANNOUNCEMENTS / DEPUTATIONS

(4) DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF

(5) APPROVAL OF MINUTES

(6) OLD BUSINESS

(7) NEW BUSINESS

7.1 Staff Report: CAO 2019-01: Wawa Liquefied Natural Gas Project

7.2 Wawa – Dubreuilville Zoning Order

7.3 2019 Capital Budget

7.4 Staff Report HR 2019-01: Small Scale on Farm Business Sub-Class

7.5 Temporary Vendor, Transient, Traders, Hawkers and Peddlers Licenses By-Law

(8) IN-CAMERA SESSION

(9) NEXT MEETING DATE

(10) MEETING CLOSE

10.1 Close of Meeting

Regular Council Meeting Agenda

(1) CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT

(2) PRESENTATIONS

2.1 Wawa Recreation Strategic Plan – Ms. Isabeau Allard

(3) REVIEW OF ADDENDUM & APPROVAL OF AGENDA

3.1 Approval of the Agenda

(4) ANNOUNCEMENTS, GIVING OF NOTICE AND SCHEDULE OF MEETINGS

4.1 Community Development Committee Meeting – Monday, May 27, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., 3 Maple Street, Board Room

4.2 Library Board Meeting – Monday, May 27 , 2019, at 7:00 p.m., Wawa Public Library

4.3 Heritage Committee Meeting – Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 4:00 p.m., 3 Maple Street

4.4 Corporate Planning Committee Meeting – Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers

4.5 Regular Council Meeting – Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers

4.6 Police Services Board Meeting – Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., Council Chambers

4.7 Policy Committee Meeting – Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers

4.8 Regular Council Meeting – Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers

4.9 Cemetery Committee Meeting – Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., 3 Maple Street, Board Room

4.10 Regional Mayors Group Meeting – Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., 3 Maple Street

(5) DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF

(6) CONSENT AGENDA

6.1 Approval of the Consent Agenda

6.2 Approval of Minutes (resolution)

(a) Regular Council Meeting, Tuesday, May 7, 2019

(b) Special Council Meeting, Wednesday, May 15, 2019

6.3 Receive Committee/Board Minutes (resolution)

a) Cemetery Committee Meeting – April 17, 2019

6.4 L-OPP – OPP Municipal Policing Bureau (for information)

6.5 2019 Municipal Infrastructure Funding – ICIP (for information)

6.6 Approve Waiver of Rental Fees at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre – LDHC Summer Wine Tasting (resolution)

6.7 Approve Proclamation – June is Recreation and Parks Month (resolution)

(7) DELEGATIONS

(8) PUBLIC MEETINGS – PLANNING ACT

(9) INFORMATIONAL REPORTS

9.1 Receive Staff Information Reports (resolution)

(a) CC 2019-04: Report for the Month of April and May

(b) CAO-2019-01: Wawa Liquefied Natural Gas Project

(c) HR 2019-01: Small Scale On-Farm Business Subclasses

(10) CLOSED MEETING REPORTS

(11) NEW BUSINESS

11.1 Approve 2019 Capital Budget (resolution)

11.2 Connecting Link 2019-2020 (resolution)

11.3 Tax Rate Matter – Small Scale on Farm Business Sub-Class (resolution)

11.4 Declare Land Surplus – Wawa Industrial Park (resolution)

11.5 Confirm Intent to Sell or Lease Land in the Wawa Industrial Park to the Marathon Economic Development Corporation (Liquefied Natural Gas Depot Project) (resolution)

(12) NOTICE OF MOTION

(13) CONSIDERATION OF BY-LAWS

13.1 First, Second and Third Reading

13.2 By-Law No. 3197-19 – To confirm the proceedings of Council at its meeting held on the 21st day of May, 2019.

BL 3197-19 Proceeding May 15 – May 21, 2019

13.3 By-Law No.3198-19 -to adopt Municipality of Wawa Policy No. HR-022: Workplace Violence and Domestic Violence.

13.4 By-Law No, 3199-19 – to authorize The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa to enter into a Model Franchise Agreement with Marathon Economic Development Corporation (for and on behalf of an entity to be formed or corporation to be incorporated) to distribute, store and transmit natural gas in the Municipality of Wawa.

(14) IN-CAMERA SESSION (CLOSED MEETING)

14.1 Moving onto “In-Camera Session”

14.2 Legal Issue (1 Item): Sale of Land – a trade secret or scientific, technical, commercial, financial or labour relations information, supplied in confidence to the municipality or local board, which, if disclosed, could reasonably be expected to prejudice significantly the competitive position or interfere significantly with the contractual or other negotiations of a person, group of persons, or organization (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (i)).

(15) CLOSE OF MEETING

15.1 Close of Meeting