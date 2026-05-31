Travel Woes Continue with Hwy 129 (Sultan – Thessalon) CLOSED

May 31, 2026 at 20:07
Travel woes continue for travellers.
A collision on Highway 129 has meant that OPP has closed the highway for investigation. The highway is closed in both directions from the Junction of 667 (to Sultan)/129 and the Junction of 129/17 at Thessalon.
If you were planning to travel eastward from Wawa, you may wish to make arrangements for overnight accomodations in Wawa.
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