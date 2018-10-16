Breaking News

Corporate Planning Meeting – October 16

There is a Corporate Planning Committee Meeting tonight at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Agenda

 

  1. CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT
  2. REVIEW OF ADDENDUM & APPROVAL OF AGENDA
    1. Approval of Agenda
  1. ANNOUNCEMENTS / DEPUTATIONS
  2. DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF
  3. APPROVAL OF MINUTES
    1. Approval of Minutes – Corporate Planning Committee Meeting, Tuesday, September 11, 2018
  1. OLD BUSINESS
  2. NEW BUSINESS
    1. Cemetery By-Law
    2. Bristol Motel – Request to Purchase Goose Pins
    3. Roxy Bowling – Request Permission to Park Vehicle
    4. CS 2018-13: Report for the Month of September, 2018
    5. AP 2018-11: Wawa BIA Decorative Goose and Holiday Lights
    6. Bill 36 – Council Resolution Regarding Canabis Retail Stores
    7. KS 2018-03: SCBA Update
    8. KS 2018-04: MCSCS Regulations Update
    9. JM 2018-08: Report for the Month of September, 2018
    10. Heritage Committee – Establishing the Committee Under the Ontario Heritage Act
    11. 7.11 Staff Memo – Refuse Collection Services 2018-2019
    12. 7.12  Landfill Tipping Fees – Renovation and Demolition
    13. 7.13  AP 2018-12: Report for the Month of September, 2018
  3. IN-CAMERA SESSION
    1. Moving onto “In-Camera Session”
    2. Personnel Issue (1 Item): Staffing Update – advice that is subject to solicitor client privilege, including communications necessary for that purpose (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (f)).
    3. 8.3  Legal Issue (1 Item): Outstanding Invoices – advice that is subject to solicitor client privilege, including communications necessary for that purpose (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (f))
  4. NEXT MEETING DATE
    1. Tuesday, November 20, 2018
  5. MEETING CLOSE
    1. Close of Meeting

