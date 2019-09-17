Corporate Planning Meeting & Regular Council – September 17

There is a Corporate Planning Committee Meeting tonight, Tuesday, September 17, 2019. This meeting will be held not in Council Chambers as is usual, but will be held in the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre’s Banquet Room at 6:30 p.m.
The agenda is as follows:
- CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT
- REVIEW OF ADDENDUM & APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- Approval of Agenda
- ANNOUNCEMENTS / DEPUTATIONS
- DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF
- APPROVAL OF MINUTES
- Approval of Minutes – Corporate Planning Committee Meeting, Tuesday, September 3, 2019
- OLD BUSINESS
- NEW BUSINESS
- Letter – Ms. Vicki Imbeault – Notice to Terminate Tenancy Lease
Letter – Ms. Charlotte Konan- Request to Rent Residential Unit at 96 Broadway
- CC 2019-07: Realign Magpie Street in Michipicoten River Village
- CC 2019-08: Procedural By-Law Review
- AP 2019-05: Arena Ice Fee Proposal
- Memo – Fee Waiver for Chadwic Grade 9 Awareness 2019
- Memo – Fee Waiver for Feed the Need 2019
- Revised CG 2019-02: Asset Management – Public Sector Digest Proposal
- IN-CAMERA SESSION
- NEXT MEETING DATE
- Tuesday, October 1, 2109
- MEETING CLOSE
- Close of Meeting
Once this meeting is complete, Municipal Council will shift into a Council Meeting. The agenda is as follows:
- CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT
- PRESENTATIONS
- REVIEW OF ADDENDUM & APPROVAL OF AGENDA
3.1 Approval of the Agenda (resolution)
- ANNOUNCEMENTS, GIVING OF NOTICE AND SCHEDULE OF MEETINGS
- Cemetery Committee Meeting – Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., 3 Maple Street
- Police Services Board Meeting – Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., Council Chambers
- Heritage Committee Meeting – Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 4:15 p.m., 3 Maple Street
- Community Development Committee Meeting – Monday, September 30, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., MMCC Meeting Room
- Corporate Planning Committee Meeting – Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers
- Regular Council Meeting – Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers
- Regional Mayors Group Meeting – Monday, November 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., 3 Maple Street
- DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF
- CONSENT AGENDA
- Approval of the Consent Agenda (resolution)
- Approval of Minutes – Regular Council Meeting, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 (resolution)
- Approve Proclamation – CUPE 19th Annual Child Care Worker & Early Childhood Educator Appreciation Day, October 24, 2019 (resolution)
- Support City of Kitchener – Single Use Disposable Wipes (resolution)
- Letter – Nextbridge East West Tie Line Project – Construction to Commence (for information)
- Letter – Mr. Mike Mantha, Provincial Cuts to ADSAB Services (for information)
- DELEGATIONS
- PUBLIC MEETINGS – PLANNING ACT
- INFORMATIONAL REPORTS
- Receive Staff Information Reports (resolution)
- AP 2019-05: Arena Ice Fee Proposal
- CC 2019-07: Realign Magpie Street in Michipicoten River Village
- CC 2019-08: Procedural By-Law Review
- CG 2019-02: Asset Management – Public Sector Digest Proposal
- CLOSED MEETING REPORTS
- NEW BUSINESS
- Approve Waiver of Fees – Chadwic Grade 9 Awareness Day, Tuesday, November 12, 2019 (resolution)
- Approve Waiver of Fees – Feed the Need, Sunday, November 24, 2019 (resolution)
- Accept Proposal – The Public Sector Digest Inc., Asset Management Planning and Capacity Building Project Charter (resolution)
- NOTICE OF MOTION
- CONSIDERATION OF BY-LAWS
- First, Second and Third Reading
- By-Law No. 3222-19 – confirm the proceedings of Council at its meeting held on the 17th day September, 2019.
- By-Law No. 3223-19 – to adopt Municipality of Wawa Policy No. PE-012: Docking, Mooring, Launching and Boating on Wawa Lake Beachfront Properties.
- By-Law No. 3224-19 – enter into an agreement with the Hawk Junction Local Services Board for the collection and disposal of domestic and commercial garbages from the community of Hawk Junction.
- By-Law No. 3225-19 – to authorize The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa to enter into a Lease Agreement with Michipicoten First Nation respecting the lease of office space situated at 3 Maple Street, Wawa, Ontario.
- By-Law No. 3226-19 – to establish and appoint a Community Development Committee for the Municipality of Wawa.
- By-Law No. 3227-19 – to dedicate certain municipal lands for Highway Purposes as part of Magpie Avenue in the Michipicoten River Village in the Municipality of Wawa.
- By-Law No. 3228-19 – to enter into an agreement with the Federation of Canadian
- By-Law No. 3229-19 – to amend Municipality of Wawa By-Law No. 2485-11, and enter into an agreement with Stewardship Ontario for a Municipal Hazardous or Special Waste Management shared responsibility agreement in accordance with the Waste Diversion Act 2002.
- By-Law No. 3230-19 – to enter into an agreement with Public Sector Digest Inc. for Asset Management Planning and Capacity Building.
- IN-CAMERA SESSION (CLOSED MEETING)
- CLOSE OF MEETING
- Close of Meeting
