At 5:24 am Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory stating that a cold front will move south through the area today.

Rain falling ahead of the front will change to snow, heavy at times, in the wake of the cold front this morning, with local snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.