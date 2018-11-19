Marathon OPP Investigate Break & Enter, 10 charges laid against individual

On November 16, 2018 at approximately 8:30 p.m. officers of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Marathon detachment and Anishinabek Police Service (APS) Pic River Detachment, were dispatched to Nature Nut Resort & Café on Highway 17 approximately 40km east of Marathon regarding a Break and Enter (B&E) in progress.
When officers arrived they located a male outside the business. He was arrested for the B&E. After further investigation police discovered a number of other offenses which had occurred resulting in the following charges to Adrian ZAGLOBA, a 38-year-old male from Mississauga, ON.
- CC 129(a) Obstruct police
- CC 348 (1)(a) Break and enter
- CC 430(4) Mischief X 3
- CC 333.1 Theft of motor vehicle
- CC 334(b) Theft under $5000.00
- CC 266 Assault
- CC 253(1)(a) Care and control of motor vehicle while impaired
- CC 403(1) Fraud
- CC 259(4) Drive disqualified
- CC 445.1(1)(a) Cruelty to animals
He was held for a video bail hearing in Marathon on November 17, 2018. He was then denied bail and was remanded into custody and transported to the Thunder Bay District Jail where he is awaiting further court appearances.