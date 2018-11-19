Marathon OPP Investigate Break & Enter, 10 charges laid against individual

On November 16, 2018 at approximately 8:30 p.m. officers of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Marathon detachment and Anishinabek Police Service (APS) Pic River Detachment, were dispatched to Nature Nut Resort & Café on Highway 17 approximately 40km east of Marathon regarding a Break and Enter (B&E) in progress.

When officers arrived they located a male outside the business. He was arrested for the B&E. After further investigation police discovered a number of other offenses which had occurred resulting in the following charges to Adrian ZAGLOBA, a 38-year-old male from Mississauga, ON.

CC 129(a) Obstruct police

CC 348 (1)(a) Break and enter

CC 430(4) Mischief X 3

CC 333.1 Theft of motor vehicle

CC 334(b) Theft under $5000.00

CC 266 Assault

CC 253(1)(a) Care and control of motor vehicle while impaired

CC 403(1) Fraud

CC 259(4) Drive disqualified

CC 445.1(1)(a) Cruelty to animals

He was held for a video bail hearing in Marathon on November 17, 2018. He was then denied bail and was remanded into custody and transported to the Thunder Bay District Jail where he is awaiting further court appearances.