Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Tomorrow for Updated Digital Imaging Department at the Lady Dunn Health Centre

The Lady Dunn Health Centre (LDHC) and the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation (LDHCF) are pleased to announce the completion of the upgrade to the Digital Imaging Department. As a thank you for all their support, donors and community members are invited to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, November 14th, from 1:00-2:30 pm at the Digital Imaging Department. All are welcome to drop by for a tour of the updated x-ray room and to enjoy refreshments with the staff.

This upgrade provides the Diagnostic Imaging Department with the most up-to-date technology on the market, allowing the Lady Dunn Health Centre to continue to provide excellent care to the communities we serve.The upgrade was made possible in part by the support of the Foundation and their donors, and is the largest project yet undertaken by the Foundation. The first phase of fundraising for this project raised $150,000 and phase two of the fundraising is already underway, with $100,000 raised to date.

Community support is a key component to ensuring excellent care in Wawa and area, now and in the future- look for the Foundation’s Wish Campaign at the end of the month, and donate to help with a last push to complete this fundraising goal by the new year!

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate, please contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 Ext. 3219, or email [email protected]