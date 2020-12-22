Breaking News

LDHC Dress Down Fund Donates to Wawa Community Food Bank

 

On December 21, 2020 the staff at the Lady Dunn Health Centre have donated their Dress Down for Charity Fund to the Wawa Community Food Bank. $720 was raised for the year 2020.

Thank you to all the staff who have contributed.

