LDHCF Reaches 1 Million in Donations

How many times does the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation have to say thank you to the communities serviced by the Lady Dunn Health Centre?

As of December 2023, we need to say it over a MILLION times!

During our Wish and GivingTuesday campaigns, the Foundation hit $1,003,000.00. We are absolutely blown away.

In 2008, a dedicated group of volunteers launched the Foundation in response to the equipment needs of the hospital no longer covered by the Ministry of Health. From the first $20 donated by Vi Overton, there has been no looking back. Over $750,000 of equipment has been purchased with another $140,000 already allocated and over $75,000 in restricted funds for long term care, cancer and palliative care needs.

A million thank yous doesn’t seem enough for the many individuals, companies, businesses and service organizations that have so generously donated over the past 15 years.

With healthcare services in severe decline, foundations are facing even greater challenges to their fundraising efforts. We are so fortunate to have such caring communities that understand and value the importance of updating and maintaining our excellent healthcare facility.