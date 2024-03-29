Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation – Spring High Tea

Believe it or not, spring is on its way despite the erratic weather and to celebrate the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation is holding a Spring High Tea. It will be held on Sunday, April 14 from 1-3 p.m. at 59 Broadway Avenue.

Dust off your frocks and suits and prepare to be tempted and delighted by a vast array of sweet and savoury delights, including scones, and of course, topped off by a cup of your favourite tea/coffee.

Alamos Gold is once again sponsoring this event and Judy Page Moore Catering is graciously hosting it.

There will be prizes for the best dressed, the most elegant hat, and a door prize.

The previous High Tea was a wonderful afternoon of good food and company.

The tea will probably sell out quickly so get your tickets early. There are only 40 available at $50 each. Drop by the Foundation office at the hospital, call Alisha at 705-856-2335, ext.3147 or email to [email protected] to get yours today!

This is an 18+ event.

Monies raised will be used towards completing the LDHC’s wish list of 2 industrial washing machines, a chiller, bladder scanner, and cooler. Just over half of the money required has been raised and we hope to reach our goal over the next few months.

In addition to the High Tea, mark June 22 as the date for the return of our annual Nine and Dine Golf Tournament. There is guaranteed to be a few surprises.

Remember that your generous heart is the key to everyone’s healthy future.