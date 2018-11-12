What’s Happening at Wawa’s Adult Learning Centre

Long-time residents may not know that Wawa’s Adult Learning Centre, formally known as the North Algoma Literacy Centre, has been in operation for over 29 years. Funded by the Ministry of Training, Colleges, and Universities, we also partner with the Regional Employment Help Centre, and Algoma District School Board. We work with our community to promote and provide life-long learning for adults and their families.

Our staff is comprised of Director/Program Coordinator Pat Dubé, and Office Manager Michelle Terris. Recently, we added new team member Cheryl Anne Paquette as our new Adult Instructor.

If you are thinking it is time to brush up on your essential skills, academic upgrading or training needed for great opportunities, come in and see us. The North Algoma Literacy Coalition, or Adult Learning Centre, is located at 50B Broadway Avenue next to the Canadian Tire. Drop in to see us, or to buy some used books. The cost for paperbacks is $1, and for hardcovers is $2.

Our hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. You may contact us by phone at 705-856-4394, by email. Visit our Contact Us page on our website at http://www.wawa-dultlearning centre.com/home.html.