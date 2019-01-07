January 2019 Happenings at Wawa’s Adult Learning Centre

The Board, Staff, and Learners of the Adult Learning Centre wish you a Happy New Year in 2019!

On Monday, January 14, family history buffs are invited to join Lorne as our Ancestor Research for Beginners course resumes from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

On Tuesday, January 15, we will begin a new Computer Basics course on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Bring your questions on how to use your computer to our Adult Instructor, Cheryl Anne, who will be happy to assist you. Computers and laptops are available to use at our centre.

Books provide a wonderfully relaxing activity on a cold and snowy winter night. Drop in and see our collection of books for sale at $1 for paperbacks or $2 for hardcover books. The North Algoma Literacy Coalition, better known as the Adult Learning Centre, is located at 50B Broadway Avenue next to Canadian Tire.

Our normal business hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

To contact us by phone, call 705-856-4394, or by email available on our Contact Us page at our website below. For updates on our centre’s current programs, please visit our Facebook Adultlearningcentre Wawa Facebook page, the Wawa and Area Sell and Trade Facebook page, or our website at www.wawa-adultlearning centre.com.