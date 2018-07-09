Rotary Club of Wawa Donates to LDHCF

The Wawa Rotary Club generously donated $3,000 to the LDHC Foundation. Mark Owen, Rotarian, presented the cheque to the Foundation on Friday, July 6, 2018.

Thank you to the Wawa Rotary Club for making this donation which will help to fund the Digital Radiography Upgrade Phase 2 for the x-ray department. To date, the Rotary Club of Wawa has donated a total of $6,350 to the local hospital foundation showing their commitment to support the enhancement of health care services provided at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Your gift is greatly appreciated! Thank you to all for your continued support.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at foundation@ldhc.com.

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.

About the Wawa Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Wawa was charted in 1961 and over the years has become an integral part of the community. Through their many fundraisers throughout the year, this group of volunteers is able to provide funds to many local groups in our community such as local schools, the Lady Dunn Health Centre, minor hockey and the Adult Learning Centre.

The Rotary Club focuses its efforts in six areas which reflect some of the most critical and widespread humanitarian needs: peace and conflict prevention/resolution, disease prevention and treatment, water and sanitation, maternal and child health, basic education and literacy, and economic and community development.

Source – Lady Dunn Health Center Foundation