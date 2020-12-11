Rotary Club of Wawa Donates to the Wawa Goose Club

Despite the restrictions placed upon social gatherings, the Rotary Club of Wawa has been able to continue meetings. Meetings are held at the Wawa Goose Club for members who can attend with social distancing in place, and members who wish can attend virtually via “Zoom”. Meetings are held exactly the same way as before. There is the singing of O Canada, program, and Four Way Test. Meetings no longer feature a meal, but do feature a few minutes where everyone has a chance to share what happened to them during the past week.

The work of Rotary continues with monthly director’s meetings, committee meetings, fundraising, and donations to local organizations that the club supports.

The Rotary Club of Wawa’s President Liz and President-Elect Bill presented a cheque to the Wawa Goose Club President Carol and Treasurer Judy to assist with the facility and programming. The club is pleased to be able to hold meetings in their space every Wednesday.