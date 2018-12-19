Rotary Exchange Student from Germany experiencing northern-Ontario

École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) welcomed again this year an exchange student through the Rotary Exchange Program. Eric Schulz from Germany has been at École Saint-Joseph since September and will be staying until June to complete his academic year.

In order to ensure Eric gets a true northern-Ontario experience, students and staff took him out snowshoeing, a sport he was not at all familiar with. While he was a little skeptical at first and couldn’t understand why someone would want to put on these large snowshoes to walk in the snow, he quickly changed his mind following the walk and is now looking forward to experiencing more winter activities in northern-Ontario.