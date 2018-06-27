July Happenings at Wawa Baptist Church

On Sunday, July 1st, Wawa Baptist will join with Calvary Pentecostal, First United, St. Monica’s Catholic, and St. Paul’s Anglican Churches to celebrate Canada Day in our second annual Interdenominational Service on the grassy area in front of Lady Dunn Health Centre outside of Long-Term Care. All are invited to come at 10:30 a.m. Refreshments will be served after the service.

Parents! Children between the age of 5 and 12 are invited to attend SonRock Kids Camp, co-hosted by the Wawa Baptist and Calvary Pentecostal Churches. Our free morning vacation Bible school runs from 9 a.m. to noon Monday to Friday, July 9 to 13 at the Lion’s Club (51 Superior Avenue) offering fun activities for all. Afterwards, a street hockey game will be held at 12 p.m. on the tennis court. For more information, please contact Mike Paquette (705-852-0903) or Clinton Moody (705-856-4818).

On Sunday, July 15, Wawa Baptist extends an open invitation to lunch at 11:30 a.m. after church at 10:00 a.m. (at the Wawa Goose Seniors’ Drop-in Centre). Please join us for a time of food, fun, and meeting new friends.

We thank all those who participated in our Monday Youth Gym Nights at Sir James Dunn PS. Wawa Baptist and Calvary Pentecostal Churches intend to offer Youth Gym Night again in September.

Wawa Baptist’s morning Bible studies, open to all women and men in the community, will resume in September.

Join us at Calvary Pentecostal Church for two Movie Nights scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 30, and July 28. On June 30, we will present “The Case for Christ.” There will be activities for children in the basement.

Wawa Baptist offers a ministry of helping lonely people. The church gladly provides, free of charge, hope-based care to those in need. Contact Pastor Mike Paquette at 705-852-0903 or wawabaptistchurch@gmail.com.