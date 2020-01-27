Calvary Pentecostal and Wawa Baptist’s Youth Program

Jan 27, 2020 at 08:15 – Did you know Wawa has two youth groups meeting on Sunday and Monday evenings? Youth in grades 8 to 12 are invited to come out to the Timeout Senior Youth program on Sundays from 7:00 to 9:00 pm at Calvary Pentecostal Church (12 Government Rd). Come play games, like pool, foosball, ping pong, or Xbox, have a snack.

Youth in grades 4 to 7 are invited to check out the Drop Zone Junior Youth program on Mondays from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Sir James Dunn PS. We play in the school gym until 6:45 pm, and then walk over to Calvary Pentecostal Church where we have a snack and listen to a story. Remember to bring your indoor running shoes out of your lockers as students are not allowed beyond the gym!

For more information, contact Pastor Clinton at 705-914-0405 or Pastor Mike at 705-852-0903.