Today at LSPP – July 15th

Tuesday, July 15, 2025 Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

NATURE CONNECTION: BEAR AWARE – Campground or Black Bear Habitat? You’re standing in both!

Join Mary and Tessa for a meaningful conversation about living alongside Black Bears and discover

practical tips to keep your campsite safe—for people and bears.

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

ART WORKSHOP: A SPLASH OF COLOUR – Hidden below the surface of Lake Superior’s cool waters

is a shimmering world of colour and clever camouflage. Join Wylan to get inspired by the beautiful fish

that call the park home and learn fun techniques for painting patterned scales and fins. Painting

supplies will be provided. All ages welcome.

Wednesday, July 16, 2025 Drop-In: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: THE LYNX AND THE HARE – It’s an eat or get eaten world out there! Join

Wyaln to learn about the fascinating predator-prey dynamic of the Canada Lynx and the snowshoe hare – two experts in surviving the harsh environment along Lake Superior’s shores.

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay