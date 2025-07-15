Today at LSPP – July 15th

|Tuesday, July 15, 2025
|Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|NATURE CONNECTION: BEAR AWARE – Campground or Black Bear Habitat? You’re standing in both!
Join Mary and Tessa for a meaningful conversation about living alongside Black Bears and discover
practical tips to keep your campsite safe—for people and bears.
|Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|ART WORKSHOP: A SPLASH OF COLOUR – Hidden below the surface of Lake Superior’s cool waters
is a shimmering world of colour and clever camouflage. Join Wylan to get inspired by the beautiful fish
that call the park home and learn fun techniques for painting patterned scales and fins. Painting
supplies will be provided. All ages welcome.
|Wednesday, July 16, 2025
|Drop-In: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|MEET THE NATURALIST: THE LYNX AND THE HARE – It’s an eat or get eaten world out there! Join
Wyaln to learn about the fascinating predator-prey dynamic of the Canada Lynx and the snowshoe hare – two experts in surviving the harsh environment along Lake Superior’s shores.
|Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|RECREATION SKILLS: BIRDING FOR BEGINNERS – Join Kelly to learn some helpful beginner birding
tips and explore some of the species found in the park with your very own birding checklist!
