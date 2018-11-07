Wawa Baptist Church – November Happenings

All youth in grades 4 to 12, are invited to come to one of the two groups that meet on Sundays and Mondays. On Sundays, the Drop Zone Junior Youth, consisting of participants in grades 4 to 7, meet from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Calvary Pentecostal. Time-Out Senior Youth in grades 8 to 12 meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Wawa Goose Seniors’ Drop-in Centre at 63 Broadway (unless otherwise notified) for games, fun activities and snacks.

On alternate Mondays, these same groups meet to participate in sports and games at Sir James Dunn from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Drop Zone Junior Youth meet on the first and third Monday of the month, while Time-Out Senior Youth meet on the second and fourth Monday. All Wawa youth are welcome. Remember to bring your indoor running shoes as students are not allowed beyond the gym to go to their lockers!

On Sunday, November 11, Wawa Baptist will pause at 11:00 a.m. for a moment of silence to honour those who served and gave their lives for us. Come and join us for morning service.

On Sunday, November 18, Wawa Baptist extends an open invitation to lunch at 11:30 a.m. after church at 10:00 a.m. (at the Wawa Goose Seniors’ Centre). Please join us for a time of food, fun, and meeting new friends.

Families are encouraged to come on Saturday, November 24, at 6:00 p.m. to participate in a Family Game Night at Calvary Pentecostal. This event is open to all families in Wawa. Come and enjoy playing games modeled after real game shows, such as Family Feud or Jeopardy.

Wawa Baptist conducts a ladies’ Wednesday morning Bible study at 9:30 a.m. and a men’s study on Mondays at 10:00 a.m. These studies are open to all women and men in the community. To participate, or for inquiries about location, please contact 705-852-0903.

Wawa Baptist offers a ministry of hope for the future. The church gladly provides, free of charge, hope-based care to those in need.