June Happenings at Wawa Baptist Church

May 29, 2018 @ 08:08

On Friday, June 1st, Wawa Baptist will wrap up its free two-hour Western-themed kids’ club at the Hillcrest Heights Centre from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. Open to children in Wawa between the ages of 5 and 12, all are invited to come out and sing songs, watch a skit, make crafts, eat snacks, and listen to a Bible story. For more information, please contact us at 705-852-0886 or by email at wawabaptistchurch@gmail.com.

Parents! Be sure to watch for more information about our upcoming kids’ program, co-hosted by the Wawa Baptist and Calvary Pentecostal Churches, during July 9 to 13!

Please note that this month’s Praise Night is cancelled due to Father’s Day.

On Sunday, June 17, Wawa Baptist extends an open invitation to lunch at 11:30 a.m. after church at 10:00 a.m. (at the Wawa Goose Seniors’ Drop-in Centre). Please join us for a time of food, fun, and meeting new friends.

Come out for some fun and exercise at a Youth Gym Night each Monday until June 11 at Sir James Dunn PS. Co-hosted by the both Wawa Baptist and Calvary Pentecostal Churches, Gym Night offers a variety of games to students in grades 4-8 from 5:30-6:30 p.m., and basketball for grades 9 and up from 6:45-8:00 p.m.

Wawa Baptist’s morning Bible studies for men and ladies will be on hold after mid-June. The Bible studies, open to all women and men in the community, will begin again in September.

Join us at Calvary Pentecostal Church for two Movie Nights scheduled for Saturday, June 30, and July 28. Tune into Facebook for more details!

Celebrate Sunday, July 1, with us at Wawa’s Canada Day Interdenominational Service in the Park scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m. on the grassy area in front of the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Join

Wawa Baptist offers a ministry of helping lonely people. The church gladly provides, free of charge, hope-based care to those who are in need. Contact Pastor Mike Paquette at 705-852-0903.