Attention All Students! Two New Youth Groups in Wawa!

Wawa now has two new youth groups meeting on Sundays and alternate Mondays! Youth in grades 4 to 7 are invited to come out to the Drop Zone Junior Youth on Sundays from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Calvary Pentecostal Church (12 Government Rd). Come play games, like pool, foosball, ping pong, or Xbox, have a snack, and listen to a story.

Youth in grades 8 to 12 are invited to check out the Time-Out Youth on Sundays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Wawa Goose Seniors’ Drop-in Centre (63 Broadway Ave across from North of 17). Play games, like ping pong, or Xbox, have a pop and snack, hang out with friends, or use free Wi-Fi.

Also, beginning on Monday, September 17, Drop Zone Junior Youth (grades 4-7) will meet on the first and third Monday of the month at Sir James Dunn Public School for gym night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to play games and participate in other fun activities. Remember to bring your indoor running shoes out of your lockers as students are not allowed beyond the gym!

Starting Monday, September 24, Time-Out Youth (grades 8 to 12) will meet on the second and fourth Monday of the month at Sir James Dunn Public School from 5:30-7:30 p.m. to play basketball or volleyball. Bring your indoor running shoes!

For more information, please contact Clinton at 705-914-0403 or Mike at 705-852-0903.