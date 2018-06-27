Happenings at First United Church – June 27

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.

Thank you to EVERYONE who helped in so many ways to make the Mini Summer Thrift Shop a success.

Sun. July 01

An Interdenominational Morning Worship has been planned by the Clergy of Wawa. It will be held outdoors at LDHC at 10:30 a.m.

Morning Worship in July & August

The Congregations of St. Paul’s Anglican Church & First United have once again agreed to share Worship Services during July & August.

First United will worship at St. Paul’s on July 8, 15, 22, & 29 at 10 a.m.

St. Paul’s will worship at First United in August at 11 a.m.

In our reflection and in our service, we worship you, O God.