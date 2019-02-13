Happenings at Wawa First United Church – February 13

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church. 705-856-2926.
A Special Thank-you is extended to everyone who helped to make the recent Thrift Shop another success in spite of
extreme winter weather. The shoppers who braved the elements – the helpers from throughout the town who helped during the Sale and most especially during Pack- Up. God was definitely guiding people to our needs.
Thurs. Feb. 14 Worship Committee – 2:00 p.m.
Sun. Feb. 24 Official Board Meeting
Sun. Mar. 03 ANNUAL MEETING following Morning Worship
