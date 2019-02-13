Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United Church – February 13

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church.  Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m.  If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church.  705-856-2926.
A Special Thank-you is extended to everyone who helped to make the recent Thrift Shop another success in spite of
extreme winter weather.   The shoppers who braved the elements – the helpers from throughout the town who helped during the Sale and most especially during Pack- Up. God was definitely guiding people to our needs.
Thurs. Feb.   14    Worship Committee – 2:00 p.m.
Sun.    Feb.   24    Official Board Meeting
Sun.    Mar.    03    ANNUAL MEETING following Morning Worship

About This Media Release

