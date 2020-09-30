Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United Church – Creation Time 4 in the Season of Pentecost

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for 04 October 2020.
Exodus 20: 1-4, 7-9, 12-20   The Ten Commandments
Psalm 19                         The heaven’s declare God’s glory.
Philippians 3: 4b – 14    Paul’s testimony – his gains were loss.
Matthew 21: 33- 46      The parable of the landowner and the tenants.
To Ponder: When in your life has a limit that was placed upon  you become a gift?
Gathering Pentecost 2, 2020,  page 13 – used with permission
Lorna Chiupka is preparing  Bulletins for Morning Worship each Sunday & delivers them.   If you would like to be included please call 856-1518. The U.C. W. requests that all items for the next Thrift Shop be saved at home as we cannot enter the Church to sort.
This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*