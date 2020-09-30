Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for 04 October 2020.
Exodus 20: 1-4, 7-9, 12-20 The Ten Commandments
Psalm 19 The heaven’s declare God’s glory.
Philippians 3: 4b – 14 Paul’s testimony – his gains were loss.
Matthew 21: 33- 46 The parable of the landowner and the tenants.
To Ponder: When in your life has a limit that was placed upon you become a gift?
Gathering Pentecost 2, 2020, page 13 – used with permission
Lorna Chiupka is preparing Bulletins for Morning Worship each Sunday & delivers them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518. The U.C. W. requests that all items for the next Thrift Shop be saved at home as we cannot enter the Church to sort.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Happenings at Wawa First United Church – Creation Time 4 in the Season of Pentecost - September 30, 2020
- Une rentrée scolaire bien réussie! - September 28, 2020
- A successful start to the school year! - September 28, 2020