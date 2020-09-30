Happenings at Wawa First United Church – Creation Time 4 in the Season of Pentecost

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for 04 October 2020.

Exodus 20: 1-4, 7-9, 12-20 The Ten Commandments

Psalm 19 The heaven’s declare God’s glory.

Philippians 3: 4b – 14 Paul’s testimony – his gains were loss.

Matthew 21: 33- 46 The parable of the landowner and the tenants.

To Ponder: When in your life has a limit that was placed upon you become a gift?

Lorna Chiupka is preparing Bulletins for Morning Worship each Sunday & delivers them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518. The U.C. W. requests that all items for the next Thrift Shop be saved at home as we cannot enter the Church to sort.