Tuesday Morning News – June 12

Weather – Increasing cloudiness. 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon. High 19. UV index 7 or high.

Marine – Strong wind warning in effect.Wind southeast 15 knots diminishing to light this afternoon then becoming west 10 this evening. Wind increasing to northwest 15 overnight and to northwest 20 near noon Wednesday. Wind diminishing to northwest 15 Wednesday evening. Waves one metre subsiding to one half metre early this evening then building to one Wednesday morning. Chance of showers beginning early this afternoon changing to a few showers early this evening with risk of thunderstorms this evening then to chance of showers Wednesday morning. Fog patches forming this afternoon and dissipating near noon Wednesday.

News Tidbits – Council holds a Corporate Planning Meeting tonight at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers.