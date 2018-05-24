SE OPP – Traffic Violation results in Charges for Hornepayne Man

May 24, 2018 @ 11:53

On Monday May 21, 2018 at approximately 6:00 pm members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (Hornepayne) Detachment were on general patrols in the Town of Hornepayne, Ontario when they observed a motor vehicle travelling well in excess of the posted speed limit. The officers stopped the motor vehicle and upon speaking to the lone male driver an odour of alcoholic beverage was detected.

As a result Nathan RATCLIFF-MARTEL (24) of Hornepayne, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following offence:

Adult Driving with More than 80mgs. of Alcohol in Blood contrary to section 253(1)(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

A 90 days A.D.L.S suspension was generated and the motor vehicle has been impounded for a 7 days period.

The accused was release from custody with a June 27, 2018 court date.